Dead chickens causing traffic congestion on the M62

A lorry has shed its load of dead chickens across the M62, causing congestion for commuters.

The lorry was transporting the chicken carcasses along the M62 when the incident happened at the Gildersome/Birstall junction.

Highways England confirmed that it happened westbound between the entry slip and main carriageway.

It is causing delays for drivers.

In a statement on Twitter, Highways England said: "M62 J27 Gildersome westbound. Between the entry slip and the main carriageway. Shed load of dead turkeys and chickens.

"This is causing delays at the moment. Traffic Officers on scene. WYP Roads Policing Unit on scene. Updates to follow."

They also responded to a Twitter user who contacted them to complain about the smell, saying "it stinks."