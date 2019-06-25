Delays after flooding closes one lane on the M1 near Sheffield

Motorists have been warned of up to 30 minutes of delays after flooding closed a lane of the M1.

Lane three of the southbound carriageway has been closed at Junction 34, near Meadowhall, after heavy rain led to flooding on the Tinsley viaduct.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area, and Highways England warned of three miles of congestion.

Lane three of the northbound carriageway has reopened after flooding caused an earlier closure.

According to the Met Office, rain is expected to continue until the early evening.