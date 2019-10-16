Delays on M62 at Wakefield to last all day AND it's now causing delays on M1

Delays on the M62 at Wakefield could last all day, West Yorkshire Police's roads unit has said.

Motorists face delays of up to 75 minutes this morning on the M62 at Wakefield while emergency repairs are carried out.

WYP Roads Policing Unit have since tweeted that the problems are also causing delays on the connecting roads from the M1.

Highways England have also said that there are delays of over 45 minutes on the approach to the M62 with traffic to junction 32 at Castleford.

Emergency carriageway repairs on M62 at Wakefield lead to 75 minutes of delays

They said: "The weather is making the emergency repair work very difficult and therefore the problem may be for most of the day.

"Please allow extra time for any journey or use alternate transport."

Highways England said they were carrying out emergency carriageway repairs at Wakefield.

One motorist tweeted that it took her two hours to get from junction 32 to 30.

More than 8 miles of traffic was reported this morning on the westbound carriageway, with further delays backing up onto the A1(M) at Ferrybridge.

Delays and slow moving traffic have also been reported through Pontefract, Castleford and Wakefield as motorists attempt to avoid the motorway.