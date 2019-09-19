Delays on M62 near Wakefield due to debris on motorway

Motorists are being warned of delays on the M62 near Wakefield this morning due to debris on the road.

Reports say there is slow traffic on the M62 Westbound from junction 30 A642 (Rothwell) to junction 29 M1 junction 42 (Lofthouse).

There is congestion to junction 32A (A1(M) interchange).

Traffic was held while the debris was cleared from the carriageway and traffic is now moving but there are delays.

There are also slight delays on the M62 Westbound between junction 32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and junction 31 A655 (Castleford) with an average speed of 30mph.