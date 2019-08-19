Diversion in place as two weeks of work begin on major Wakefield road

A diversion has been put in place as two weeks of roadworks on a major Wakefield road begin.

Northern Gas Networks are carrying out work to replace 670 metres of pipes on Stanley Road with more durable alternatives.

Stanley Road, which runs between Pinderfields Hospital to a junction with Marsh Way, is closed to motorists, though a footpath remains open for pedestrians.

The road will remain closed between Queen Elizabeth Road and Jacob’s Well Lane until Thursday, August 22.

It will reopen the following day, before closing again on Saturday, August 24 until Monday, September 2.

Delays are expected while the work is carried out, with motorists advised to allow extra time for journeys.

A diversion of approximately two miles has been put in place along Stanley Road, directing motorists west along Bar Lane and south along Leeds Road, to join Marsh Way at the other end of the roadworks.

Anyone with any questions is asked to contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766.