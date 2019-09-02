Driver miraculously escapes with 'bump to head' as pictures show A1 crash scene and oil spill near Pontefract

A motorist has escaped a serious crash with a "bump to the head", police have said, following a crash that has caused long delays on the A1 in West Yorkshire.

Highways England said at about 6pm that there are now delays of around 30 minutes on the A1 south after Darrington, near Pontefract.

The oil spill on the A1. Photo: Highways England

A two-lane closure was put in place following the collision at about 5.30pm on Sunday, after an oil spill.

Traffic officers are now at the scene trying to clear the spillage from the carriageway.

Meanwhile, West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit tweeted a picture of one of the vehicles involved in the crash and the damage.

The force added that "remarkably this driver only received a minor bump to the head", alongside an image of the scene.