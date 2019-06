Motorists are being warned about continued delays on the M62 westbound this afternoon due to emergency repairs.

A lane closure is causing congestion and slow traffic on the M62 Westbound between Junction 27 (M621 Gildersome) to junction 29 (M1 Lofthouse interchange).

Lane one of three is closed.

A fault in the carriageway has been found, which requires a lane to remain closed throughout the rest of today.

Further works will be ongoing tonight.