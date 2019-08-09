Mobile speed camera locations in Wakefield next week.

Every 50mph, 40mph and 30mph mobile speed camera location in and around Wakefield

Police and Wakefield Council have released a list of every mobile speed camera location in the city.

The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera in West Yorkshire every week. This is the list for August 12 onwards. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations.

Kinsley (Statics on Site) - between Holgate Terrace and Hoyle Mill Road.

1. 30mph: B6273 Wakefield Road

Horbury - between Cluntergate and M1 bridge.

2. 30mph: A642 Northfield Lane

Featherstone - between Station Lane and 140m West of Lister Road (40mph Signs)

3. 30mph: A645 Wakefield Road

Wakefield, between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.

4. 30mph: A6186 Asdale Road.

