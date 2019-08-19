Every 50mph, 40mph and 30mph mobile speed camera location in and around Wakefield this week

The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera in West Yorkshire every week. This is the list for August 12 onwards. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations.

1. 30mph: B6475 Thornes Road Wakefield - between Denby Dale Road and Gill Sike Road.

2. 30mph: A6186 Asdale Road. Wakefield, between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.

3. A645 Pontefract Road Featherstone - between Station Lane and Houndhill Lane.

4. B6273 Wakefield Road Kinsley (Statics on Site) - between Holgate Terrace and Hoyle Mill Road.

