Speed camera van

Every 50mph, 40mph and 30mph mobile speed camera location in and around Wakefield this week

Police and Wakefield Council have released a list of every mobile speed camera location in the city.

The West Yorkshire Camera Safety Partnership publishes the location of every mobile speed camera in West Yorkshire every week. This is the list for August 12 onwards. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations.

Wakefield - between Denby Dale Road and Gill Sike Road. (Pictures Google Maps)

1. 30mph: B6475 Thornes Road

Wakefield, between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.

2. 30mph: A6186 Asdale Road.

Featherstone - between Station Lane and Houndhill Lane.

3. A645 Pontefract Road

Kinsley (Statics on Site) - between Holgate Terrace and Hoyle Mill Road.

4. B6273 Wakefield Road

