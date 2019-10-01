Flooded railway tunnel leads to train delays in Wakefield

Trains passing through Wakefield may face disruption this afternoon after heavy rain led to the flooding of a railway tunnel.

CrossCounty and East Midlands Railway services are facing delays, disruption and cancellations after the flooding of the Bradway Tunnel, between Sheffield and Chesterfield.

Trains between Derby and Sheffield have been diverted, extending journey times by up to 15 minutes.

The flooding has been caused by several days of heavy rain, which has led to floods and high water levels across the district.

National Rail Enquiries said that disruption was expected until at least 2pm today (Tuesday, October 1).

Services arriving at Wakefield from Sheffield this afternoon have been delayed by up to an hour.

In a statement, East Midlands Railway said: "There is heavy rain which has flooded the railway at Bradway Tunnel. This is between Chesterfield and Sheffield and is disrupting our trains on the Sheffield / Nottingham / London St Pancras and the Liverpool / Nottingham / Norwich routes.

"Network Rail will have a team on site at 13:00 and 13:30, they will check the tunnel for the extent of the flooding.

"All of our trains will be diverted where possible between Chesterfield and Sheffield in both directions, this is expected to add up to 15 minutes delay per train. Some trains will not be able to run through to Sheffield and will terminate at Derby.

"Some trains will not be able to start at Sheffield and these will start at Derby. We currently have no estimate for normal working.

"You should continue to travel as originally planned however your journey may be delayed by 15 minutes. We are sorry for the delay to your journey today. We have arranged ticket acceptance on CrossCountry services between Sheffield and Derby in both directions."

CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway passengers will be able to use services from either provider between Derby and Sheffield while the disruption continues.

The disruption is expected to have a knock-on effect to other services.

For the latest travel advice, visit the National Rail website.