Fraudsters target Yorkshire holidaymakers in wake of Thomas Cook collapse

Fraudsters are targeting Yorkshire holidaymakers in the wake of yesterday's Thomas Cook collapse.

The tour operator, which was founded in 1841, collapsed yesterday after a last-ditch rescue bid collapsed.

An estimated 150,000 Brits have been stranded abroad, with tens of thousands more facing cancellations.

One couple, from Pontefract, say they are facing a bill of thousands of pounds if they wish to make their wedding in Jamaica next month.

But now, West Yorkshire Police say that fraudsters are targeting distraught customers with a new scheme designed to steal credit card information.

The force said they had received "numerous reports" of residents being called by people purporting to be able to organise a refund for their holiday.

In a tweet, the force said: "They are asking for your 16 digit card numbers and your CVV's. Do not give them this and please ring @actionfrauduk."

What should I do?

You should never give anyone your card details over the phone, especially the three digit security code (CVV) from the back of your card.

Doing so will grant fraudsters the ability to spend large amounts of money on your account within a matter of minutes.

Though the callers may sound convincing, they do not represent Thomas Cook, and are not able to organise a refund on your behalf.

If you receive this call, hang up and block the number and report the incident to Action Fraud. Reports can be made online or on the phone at 0300 123 2040.

For information on refunds, travel and alternative arrangements following the collapse of Thomas Cook, visit the gov.uk website here.