Gas works in Featherstone causing delays of 'up to 20 minutes'

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for journeys through Featherstone while road works are carried out.

Three-way temporary traffic lights are in place on the A645 Pontefract Road while work is carried out to replace ageing metal gas mains.

The lights have led to heavy traffic in the town, with motorists reporting delays of up to 20 minutes at peak hours.

Northern Gas Networks, who are carrying out the work, said that the traffic lights would be reduced to two-way later this month.

The roadworks, which began on Monday, are expected to continue until Friday, October 11.

In a statement, the company said: “Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the North of England’s gas distributor, is currently carrying out essential work on the A645 Pontefract Road in Featherstone, to replace ageing metal gas mains with new, more durable plastic pipes.

"By carrying out this work, NGN will be able to ensure a safe and reliable gas supply to residents and businesses for many years to come.

“So that we can carry out this work safely and efficiently, we have implemented temporary three-way traffic lights at the junction of Pontefract Road and Hall Street.

"These lights will be in place until Wednesday 25th September, and will then be reduced to two-way lights by Friday 11th October.

"These arrangements are causing longer journey times for some drivers, so NGN is manually operating the lights and making adjustments so that the green lights last longer at busy times. However, road users are advised to allow longer for their journeys, particularly at peak traffic times.

“For further information about the work in Featherstone, please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 07766.”