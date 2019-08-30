Here are all the planned roadworks in Yorkshire and the Humber from Monday, September 2.

Highways England have released a summery of the planned roadworks in and around Yorkshire this week.

M1 junction 43 Rothwell to M621 junction 3 Holbeck

The anticlockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Monday 2 September for resurfacing and drainage work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 32 Thurcroft to junction 33 Catcliffe

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Monday 2 September. The M18 southbound link road to M1 northbound will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Monday 2 September. The closures for bridge work will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 36 Airmyn to junction 37 Howden

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Wednesday 4 September for bridge work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 22 Rishworth Moor

The westbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Friday 6 September for carriageway improvements. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 33 to junction 34 Whitley

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be in narrow lanes with lane 3 closed and a 50 mph speed restriction until September for barrier work.

M62 junction 29 to junction 28 Tingley

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed from 8pm on Friday 6 September until 5am on Monday 9 September for bridge work. Drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 7 Langham to junction 6 Thorne

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Monday 2 September for carriageway improvements. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 2 Woodhouse to junction 3 Midmoor

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Saturday 7 September for bridge work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be in full contraflow with a 50mph speed restriction until the end of September.

A63 Melton

The eastbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 4 September and the westbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Friday 6 September for barrier repair work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A63 Mytongate to South Coates

The eastbound and westbound will be in narrow lanes and 30mph speed restriction in place 24/7 on Roger Millward Way until September for resurfacing work.

A63 Western Interchange to Priory Way

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Monday 2 September for carriageway improvement work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A63 Western Interchange to Brighton Street

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Wednesday 4 September for carriageway improvement work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A628 Flouch to Gun Inn

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Monday 2 September for resurfacing. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A616 Wortley

The westbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Friday 6 September for carriageway improvements. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A160 Eastfield to Manby roundabout

The eastbound carriageway will have a 24/7 lane 1 closure with a 50mph speed restriction for utilities work. The closure will be in place until 4.30pm on Monday 9 September.