Investigation underway after bus bursts into flames on Hemsworth street

This video shows the moment a bus burst into flames in Hemsworth over the weekend.

A video posted to Facebook shows smoke and flames pouring from the back of the bus where it has stopped on Market Street, in the town centre.

A bus burst into flames in Hemsworth over the weekend. Picture: Denise Hales.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which took place at around 11am on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for B L Travel, who operate the route, said the incident was under investigation.

Denise Hales, who recorded the video of the fire, said: "Me and my friend had come out of Home Bargains and we could see the smoke. We started videoing it and that's when the fire started.

"We were a bit shocked and a little bit scared to be honest. We kept our distance. We thought it was going to explode because there were really big flames coming from the back.

"All the shops had come out with their fire extinguishers, they did a great job."

In total, Ms Hales said the fire burned for about 20 minutes. Most of the flames had been extinguished by the time fire crews arrived on site, she said.