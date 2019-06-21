Lane closures as car on fire on the M62 slip road onto M621

A car is on fire on the M62 at the exit slip to the M621.

Highways England first reported the fire shortly before 8.45am this morning.

One lane remains closed close to junction 27 (Gildersome) while emergency serices deal with the fire.

The AA said: "Vehicle Fire, lane closed on exit ramp, heavy Traffic



"Lane closed on exit ramp and heavy traffic due to vehicle fire on M62 Eastbound at J27 M621 (Gildersome).



"Lane one (of two) is closed as you exit the motorway."

Police are en route to the scene.