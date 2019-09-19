Lane closures on M62 and traffic delays on M1, Ossett and Lofthouse

Drivers are being warned of traffic delays coming up to rush-hour today due to motorway road closures and queueing traffic.

M62

One lane closed and queueing traffic due to broken down vehicle on M62 Westbound from J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) to J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

M1

M1 Southbound lane re-opened on exit slip road, broken down vehicle removed at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse).

Albert Drive - Ossett

Reports of accident on Albert Drive at Goldsmith Avenue. Traffic is coping well.

A61 Lofthouse

A collision is causing tailbacks on the A61 at Lofthouse. Emergency services are at the scene. Traffic is building. Avoid the area if possible.

A645 Pontefract Road

Slow traffic on A645 Pontefract Road both ways at The Travellers Rest due to roadworks .