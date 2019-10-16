M62 at Wakefield 'to remain closed all day' as repairs are carried out

Two lanes of the M62 at Wakefield are to remain closed throughout the day after a serious defect was identified in the carriageway.

The closure affects the westbound M62, with drivers advised of delays on the approach to junction 30 (Rothwell).

Motorists have faced hours of delays this morning, with heavy traffic through Wakefield and the Five Towns as drivers attempted to bypass the delays.

It follows planned overnight works on the motorway, which were completed at around 4am. It is not clear if the new defect is related to the work.

Highways England have now said they expect the lanes to remain closed throughout the day until repairs can be safely carried out this evening.

In a statement, they said: "Drivers using the westbound M62 in West Yorkshire today are being advised of delays on the approach to J30.

The 225m defect was identified on the M62 at Wakefield this morning. Photo: Highways England

"Due to a serious defect in the carriageway between junction 30 (Wakefield) and junction 29 (M1) lanes 3 and 4 will remain closed throughout the day until repairs can be carried out safely tonight. Engineers are currently on site assessing the 225m defect in the road.

"Traffic is currently queuing back to junction 32a and drivers are advised to expect delays throughout the day, particularly through this evenings rush hour when delays of up to 2 hours are expected.

"Drivers are advised to plan ahead and avoid the area if possible. A signed diversion route is in place for traffic travelling westbound on the M62 at J35 via the M18 and M1."