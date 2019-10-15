'Major disruption' to trains in Wakefield after person hit by train

Passengers will face hours of disruption to trains through Wakefield today after a person was hit by a train.

National Rail Enquiries said that major disruption was expected, with services cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 60 minutes after a person was hit by a train between Newark North Gate and Doncaster.

Disruption is expected to continue until at least 1.15pm, they said.

A number of trains have been cancelled or diverted due to the incident.

London North Eastern Rail, who serve Wakefield Westgate station, said that passengers would be allowed to travel via any "reasonable" alternative route.

In a statement, they said: "You may use your tickets on the following: East Midlands Railway between Newark Castle or Sheffield and London St Pancras International via Nottingham

"Virgin Trains between London Euston to Edinburgh and Manchester. Transpennine Express between Leeds and York to connect into Cross Country or LNER services.

"Transpennine Express between Leeds / Manchester towards Sheffield to connect with East Midlands Service towards Virgin Trains services. Cross Country services between Doncaster and Scotland. Grand Central services from Doncaster in both directions."

Grand Central, who serve Wakefield Kirkgate station, advised customers that they would be able to travel via any reasonable route with CrossCountry or LNER, as well as with East Midlands Railway between Sheffield and London St Pancras International.

For up to date travel information, visit the National Rail website, or check with your service provider.

If you’ve been affected by what has happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.