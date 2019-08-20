Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision closes M62 at Normanton

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision on the M62 this morning.

The incident, which took place shortly before 9am, involved a motorbike and at least one other vehicle, and led to the closure of the motorway between junction 30 (Rothwell) junction 31 (Normanton).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the driver of the motorbike had been taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The motorway was closed in both directions while the air ambulance landed, but the eastbound carriageway has now reopened.

More than six miles of traffic built up on the westbound carriageway after the incident.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 8.37am to the M62 westbound to a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and at least one other vehicle.

"A temporary closure was made eastbound to allow for an air ambulance to land.

"This is an ongoing incident."

An eyewitness said they had seen multiple ambulances on their way to the scene of the collision.

Highways England have provided details on diversions while the road remains closed. Click here to view the diversions in full.