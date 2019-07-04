New train service launched between Castleford and Huddersfield

A new hourly train service has launched between Castleford and Huddersfield.

The service will run on weekdays and Saturdays each hour from 6.56am to 9.56pm, with return trains each hour from 6.03am until 10.08pm.

The journey will take around 40 minutes

Previously, passengers had to change trains at Leeds to complete the route.

A spokesperson for Northern said: “The recent May 2019 Timetable Change saw a number of changes including the introduction of many new services.

“In this instance we have extended the previous Wakefield to Huddersfield service so it now runs between Castleford and Huddersfield, providing customers at stations, for example Normanton, with new journey opportunities.”

Replacement bus services will run on some Castleford routes on Sunday, July 21. See northernrailway.co.uk