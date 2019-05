Motorists who park on a Wakefield estate are being warned that they will be fined if they are found to have parked 'badly'.

Drivers around the Eastmoor estate are being told that that they face being fined if they block driveways and drop-kerbs following a number of complaints.

Residents flagged up the issue during a neighbourhood meeting.

As a result, officers will be on the look out for badly parked vehicles and those found to be causing an obstruction will be given a £30 fixed penalty notice.