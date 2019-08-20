Police appeal for witnesses to M62 crash after motorcyclist 'seriously injured'

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash which closed the M62 earlier today.

A 54-year-old man was seriously injured in the incident, which took place at junction 31 (Normanton) of the M62 at 8.35am today.

The man, who was rising a Suzuki motorbike, was travelling in lane three of the motorway when there was a collision between the bike and a silver Alfa Romeo.

The bike was then shunted into lane two of the motorway, where it was in a further collision with an articulated lorry.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance, where he remains.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Motorists have faced hours of delays on the M62 following the collision this morning. The westbound carriageway remains closed to all traffic, with cars instead diverted through Wakefield.

Highways England said that the road would not be cleared until at least 2pm.

Anyone with any information on the collision is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us, or via 101, quoting log number 367 of 20 August.