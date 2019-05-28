Pontefract set to receive £1 million to improve transport

Transport funding of £1m has been allocated to a scheme in Pontefract to improve the town centre and benefit cyclists and pedestrians.

The scheme – paid for with Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority money – is set to improve the Horsefair area, between the town centre and Pontefract Castle

The project, which will be developed with input from the local community, could see changes to traffic movements and improvements to the pedestrian area to help reconnect the town centre to the castle.

Pontefract Civic Society chairman Paul Cartwright said: “Improvements to the pedestrian and cycle connectivity between the town centre precinct and Pontefract Castle has been long-awaited.

“The opportunity for this project is something we suggested in 2013, if not before, and we are so pleased that Wakefield Council has now secured this grant from the West Yorkshire

Combined Authority as part of the ‘Healthy Streets’ funding regime.” It is hoped the scheme will help regenerate the area and introduce more people to live in Pontefract town centre.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport at Wakefield Council, said: “We’re very pleased to have secured this funding and we are looking forward to finding out people’s thoughts and ideas for this project.”

The next stage will involve a feasibility study and a public consultation, to take place later this year.