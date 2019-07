There is disruption at Leeds Bradford Airport as three planes are being held from landing.

Reports of a drone sighting as planes held over LBA

A drone sighting has been reported but this has not yet been confirmed.

The 13:50 arrival from Southampton, 14:15 arrival from Malaga and 14:15 arrival from Alicante are currently being held over the airport.

More information as we get it.