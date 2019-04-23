Road in Wakefield closed after lorry collides with bridge

A Wakefield road has been closed to traffic after a lorry crashed into a bridge.

Doncaster Road, between Ackworth and Badsworth, was closed after a driver attempted to fit a lorry under a low bridge.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit said the road had been closed shortly before 3.30pm today (Tuesday, April 23).

In a tweet, the unit said: "Doncaster Road between Ackworth and Badsworth is currently CLOSED.

"This vehicle thought it could fit under the 'LOW' bridge, but didnt.

"Minor injuries sustained and driver being dealt with. Awaiting recovery."

Around half a mile of traffic is already being reported.