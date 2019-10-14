Road works to cause disruption for eight weeks on Wakefield and Pontefract roads

Essential maintainance and repair work in Wakefield and Pontefract will cause disruption to motorists for three weeks while works are carried out.

Work is set to begin next week (Monday, October 21) in Horbury Bridge and Pontefract.

The bridge that carries the A642 Bridge Road over the Calder and Hebble Navigation in Horbury Bridge will continue for eight weeks and the wall that retains the footpath ramp between Jubilee Way and Newgate in Pontefract will continue for four weeks.

In Horbury Bridge, it will be necessary to restrict traffic by use of temporary traffic signals at the junction during off-peak periods. The restrictions are scheduled for three weeks from October 28 to November 15, however, this will depend on weather conditions.

The refurbishment works will also affect the operation of the waterway on the Calder and Hebble Navigation.

Notices have been given through the Canal and River Trust of delays on the waterway during the eight-week period and a towpath closure, which will be from November 4 until November 22.

In Pontefract, it will be necessary to restrict traffic on Jubilee Way in front of the wall to a single lane during off-peak periods for four weeks. In addition, the footpath ramp behind the wall will be closed for the full period with signed pedestrian diversion routes in place.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Highways, said: “It is important that we maintain our highways and footpaths so they remain safe and fit for purpose.

“We understand these works can cause inconvenience but we ask our residents to bear with us while we carry out these essential repairs.”

Wakefield Council is undertaking the work as part of the authority’s capital programme for strengthening and maintenance of highway structures that is being funded by central government through the Local Transport Plan.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes wherever possible.

Although the restrictions will cause inconvenience to the highway user, it is necessary to ensure the safety of the public and the contractor’s workforce.

Each year Wakefield Council maintain thousands of kilometres of roads, bus lanes, footways, cycle lanes, tracks and bridleways and more than 200 bridges and structures.

Further information regarding both schemes can be obtained from the Bridges Section of Transportation and Highways through the Council’s contact centre for Regeneration and Economic Growth on 0345 850 6506.