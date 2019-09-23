Speed cameras

SPEED CAMERAS: Latest hot spot locations in and around Wakefield

Here's a list of every mobile speed camera location in the city this week.

This is the list for Monday, September 23 onwards. Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent specific locations.

Direction of enforcement: Westbound. Speed Limit: 30MPH.

1. A638 - Wakefield Road

Direction of enforcement: Westbound. Speed Limit: 30MPH.
other
Buy a Photo
Direction of enforcement: Southbound. Speed Limit: 30MPH.

2. Pontefract Road, Castleford

Direction of enforcement: Southbound. Speed Limit: 30MPH.
other
Buy a Photo
Direction of enforcement: Unconfirmed. Speed Limit: 30MPH.

3. A655 - Castleford

Direction of enforcement: Unconfirmed. Speed Limit: 30MPH.
other
Buy a Photo
Direction of enforcement: Southbound. Speed Limit: 30MPH.

4. Pontefract Road - Featherstone

Direction of enforcement: Southbound. Speed Limit: 30MPH.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5