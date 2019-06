More than a mile of traffic has built up on the M1 close to Wakefield this morning.

Heavy traffic has been reported on the southbound M1 at Junction 41, East Ardsley.

More than a mile of traffic has built up on the M1 close to Wakefield this morning. Picture: Highways England.

One witness suggested that traffic had been held due to a stranded vehicle, but said that police were on the scene.

Pictures from Highways England show heavy traffic on the southbound carriageway.

Google Maps is reporting around 10 minutes of delays.