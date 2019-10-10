These are the 34 roads in Wakefield with the most traffic accidents in 2018

These are the 34 roads in the Wakefield district with the most traffic accidents in 2018, according to the latest figures.

These are the 34 roads in the Wakefield district with the most traffic accidents in 2018, according to the latest figures.

Across the Wakefield, Morley and Outwood, Hemsworth and Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford constituencies, there were a total of 1,063 traffic accidents in 2018. Of these, 17 were fatal, 172 serious and 874 slight. The data, provided by the House of Commons Library, was released this morning. Photo locations are approximate.

In 2018, there were 13 slight traffic accidents on the A650 Wakefield.

1. A650, Wakefield

In 2018, there were three slight and one serious traffic accidents on the A638/Wakefield Road, Ackworth.

2. A638/Wakefield Road, Ackworth

In 2018, there were six slight and one serious traffic accidents on the A655, Castleford.

3. A655, Castleford

In 2018, there were seven slight traffic accidents on Aberford Road, Stanley.

4. Aberford Road, Stanley

