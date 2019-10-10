These are the 34 roads in Wakefield with the most traffic accidents in 2018

Across the Wakefield, Morley and Outwood, Hemsworth and Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford constituencies, there were a total of 1,063 traffic accidents in 2018. Of these, 17 were fatal, 172 serious and 874 slight. The data, provided by the House of Commons Library, was released this morning. Photo locations are approximate.



1. A650, Wakefield In 2018, there were 13 slight traffic accidents on the A650 Wakefield.

2. A638/Wakefield Road, Ackworth In 2018, there were three slight and one serious traffic accidents on the A638/Wakefield Road, Ackworth.

3. A655, Castleford In 2018, there were six slight and one serious traffic accidents on the A655, Castleford.

4. Aberford Road, Stanley In 2018, there were seven slight traffic accidents on Aberford Road, Stanley.

