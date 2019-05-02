Traffic officer's pictures show the scale of the M62 dead chickens clean up operation
These pictures show the scale of the huge clean up operation on the M62 to clear the motorway of dead chickens.
Earlier today a lorry shed its load of dead poultry across the M62, causing congestion for commuters this morning. As traffic conditions return to normal traffic Officer for the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit, know as Traffic Dave captured these pictures of the mess.
The lorry was transporting the chicken carcasses along the M62 when the incident happened at the Gildersome/Birstall junction.