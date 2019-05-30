Train travel chaos: Advice for passengers caught up in disruption

Network Rail has advised people not to travel by train to Leeds if possible after a serious trespass incident.

Services in and out of Leeds Station are expected to be disrupted for the majority of today after the station was put into lockdown this morning.

The incident happened after a 'vulnerable' trespasser was sighted at around 7.15am.

Trains were diverted to York and a number of services were cancelled.

What to do if you were planning to travel today?

Network Rail have urged people to delay their journeys until services return to normal.

A spokesperson said: "Anyone who was planning on travelling to, from or through Leeds today is advised to delay their journey until later.

"Passengers can keep up to date with the latest travel information by checking National Rail Enquiries or checking with their train operator.

"Network Rail and British Transport Police would like to thank all those affected for their patience."

Northern Rail

Northern Rail has said it has been unable to source any replacement road transport at this time.

It has said customers are advised to seek alternative methods of travel or consider delaying their journey.

TransPennine Express

You may use your TransPennine ticket on any CrossCountry trains via any reasonable route.

LNER

Services due to terminate at Leeds will be diverted to York where rail replacement buses will operate from York calling at Leeds, Doncaster and Wakefield Westgate.

Rail replacement buses are running as below:

From Leeds to York:

4 Coaches provided by JB Travel

4 Coaches provided by Forway Travel

From York to Leeds:

6 Coaches provided by York Pullman

From Wakefield to Leeds:

1 Coach provided by Fourway Travel

4 Coaches provided by York Pullman

From Doncaster to Leeds:

4 Coaches provided by Johnsons Travel

Tickets will also be accepted on the following services:

CrossCountry services via any reasonable route

If you do not travel today, your ticket will be valid on London North Eastern Railway services tomorrow.

CrossCountry

Road transport is running from Wakefield Westgate / York and will travel towards Leeds. Please note there is no road transport from Leeds to any other stations.

To help with your journey, tickets will be accepted on the following services:

Arriva Buses & Yorkshire Tiger services between Wakefield Westgate and Leeds

LNER services between Leeds and Doncaster

TransPennine Express services via any reasonable route

Some CrossCountry services may be diverted and will not call at Leeds and Wakefield Westgate.