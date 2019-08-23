Train-travel warning ahead of the bank holiday weekend

Trains around the district are expected to be very busy this bank holiday weekend due to the number of high-profile events taking place.

Northern is advising customers travelling to check before they travel and be flexible with their journey.

Trains are expected to be very busy until Monday due to the number of events, including Leeds Festival, the Ashes at Headingley and the York Ebor Festival.

In addition to this, engineering work in London will have a knock on effect on the number of passengers Northern will carry over the weekend.

London Kings Cross station is closed on the Saturday and Sunday due to planned engineering works. LNER will be running a limited service to Peterborough with no onward connections to London and Grand Central running no service.

Therefore, Northern services which connect with East Midlands Railway services to and from London at Sheffield are expected to be extremely busy.