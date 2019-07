Commuters in Wakefield are facing train delays after a signal box was hit by lightning during the night.

The strike has damaged the signalling system at Wakefield Westgate and fewer trains are now running.

Some services are either cancelled, delayed or revised.

Trains running from Leeds to Knottingley have been cancelled for the moment, with bus replacement being arranged.

All trains from Leeds to Sheffield, via Westgate will be diverted.

The disruption is expected to last until at least 11am