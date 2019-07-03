Two hospitalised after motorbike crash in Castleford

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Castleford this afternoon.

Police were called at around 12.50pm to reports of a collision involving two motorbikes on Borrowdale Drive, Castleford.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that both drivers had been taken to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision and have appealed for anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting log 0753 of today's date (July 3).

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.