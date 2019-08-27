Two 'seriously injured' in M1 crash at Wakefield

Two people were seriously injured in a collision on the M1 at Wakefield.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at around 6.30pm on Sunday, August 25.

Two people were seriously injured in a collision on the M1 at Wakefield. Photo: Google Maps

It involved a Ford Focus, which was travelling southbound on the motorway at junction 41 (Carr Gate/East Ardsley) when it was in collision with the barrier and central reservation after changing lanes.

It is believed that another vehicle was also changing lanes at the same time.

The driver of the Ford, a man in his 70s, and a passenger in the vehicle, a woman in her 80s, both sustained serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have seen the other vehicle involved, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on the 101 Live Chat, quoting reference 13190435490.

Alternatively, call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.