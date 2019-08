Police have re-opened the M621 near Leeds after an incident earlier this morning concerning a man's safety.

Traffic was at a standstill on the M621 heading towards the M1 just after junction 2.

Police confirmed they were called to reports of concern for a man's safety.

The ambulance service and fire crews were also in attendance.

Highways England now say the motorway has now re-opened.