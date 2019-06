Motorists are being warned of delays on the A1 near Pontefract this morning after a vehicle fire on the A1.

Emergency services were called to to reports of an HGV on fire on the A1M Northbound between junction 45 and junction 46.

One lane has been closed.

Traffic is queueing and is heavier than normal from Doncaster Bypass (Marr) to Jackson's Lane (Darrington Service Station.)

Traffic appears to be easing at the front of the queue at Wentbridge.