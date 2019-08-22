'Very heavy traffic' on A1(M) as thousands flock to Leeds Festival

'Very heavy traffic' has been reported on the A1(M) close to Pontefract this morning.

Slow moving traffic has been reported on the northbound carriageway between junctions 42 and 45, though Highways England said that no incidents had been reported.

It is understood that a heavy volume of traffic, believed to be the result of drivers heading to Leeds Festival, has led to the delays.

Anyone passing through the area is advised to allow an additional 30 minutes of travelling time.

West Yorkshire Police have asked anyone driving to Leeds Festival to follow the yellow and black signs on the motorway, rather than their satnavs.

They said: "Heading to #leedsfestival? If so please follow the Yellow & Black signs and NOT your satnav once you are nearby on the #A1M.

"You risk being turned around and face longer delays if you ignore the signs.

"Also please note the 30mph speed limit on the surrounding roads."