Wakefield bus passengers face three weeks of disruption as water works are carried out

A number of Wakefield bus services will be disrupted for three weeks starting this weekend due to essential Yorkshire Water works.

A free bus service will run between Altofts and Normanton while works are carried out.



Birkwood Road will be closed for three weeks from Saturday, August 3, while urgent repairs are carried out on the road.



Local campaigner Paul Dainton, who first reported the leak more than two months ago, has said the closure will mean journeys out of the village take up to half an hour longer.



He said: “The people of Altofts have suffered enough without this. Four years ago when they mended that road they promised us it would never burst again.



“There is no reason why they can’t put traffic lights and work half of the road at a time, instead of stopping the whole village.



“When they send the traffic through Normanton it gets bottlenecked and causes absolute mayhem, but there’s no other way around.”



Three weeks of work will be carried out to repair the leak on the road, which Yorkshire Water previously described as a “complicated job”.



Bus passengers will also face disruption, with services 146, 147 and 147A diverting between Ferry Lane and Normanton while the work is carried out.

Service 125 and 146 will divert between Wakefield and Normanton - via Wakefield Road, Black Road and Doncaster Road.

The 125 will then continue via Jacobs Well Lane, Stanley Road to Ferry Lane where it will terminate at the works.

125 will provide a free service between Normanton and Altofts via Station Road and Lee Brigg, connecting with the 147 and 147A servoces.

The revised 125 timetable is available on the Metro website here.

The 147 and 147A will divert between Ferry Lane and Normanton via Nellie Spindler Drive, Neil Fox Way (Wakefield Eastern Relief Road), Doncaster Road, Black Road, Wakefield Road and Market Place.

Notices will be placed on all affected bus stops advising passengers of diversions.