Woman cut from vehicle after crash on A638 at Wakefield

A woman was cut from a vehicle following a collision on the A638, close to the M1.

More than a mile of traffic built up following the collision on the M1 roundabout at Flushdyke yesterday afternoon.

Pictures from Highways England appeared to show a lorry involved in a collision with another vehicle.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a woman was extracted from a vehicle before receiving medical attention.

They said: "We were called at 14.17 yesterday afternoon to the A638 in the Ossett area to reports of a road traffic collision.

"A Crew from Ossett attended and extracted a female from a vehicle, handing her over to the care of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service."