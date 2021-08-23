Traffic stopped in both directions on M1 near Wakefield after horses get loose on motorway
Traffic has been halted in both directions on the M1 at Carr Gate after horses got loose on the motorway.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:40 pm
Updated
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:44 pm
An accident involving a number of vehicles has been reported between Carr Gate and Flushdyke Interchange and police are on the scene.
Long delays are expected on the M1 northbound.
National Highways Yorkshire tweeted: "#M1 J41 for A650 Carr Gate #Wakefield, traffic is currently stopped in both directions due to a serious incident involving numerous horses loose on the motorway.
"#M1 J40-41 is currently closed due a collision near J41 involving a number of vehicles. We are on scene with @WYP_RPU and recovery is arranged. Long delays on M1 northbound."