Train gets 'lost' in Yorkshire after it goes the wrong way

A long-distance express train became stranded while travelling through Yorkshire after it took a wrong turn while on a diversion.

The CrossCountry Trains service from Newcastle to Reading was diverted on Friday afternoon due to an earlier incident, and ended up in the Pontefract area.

Passenger Jeni Harvey, who boarded at York, Tweeted photos of the train stranded on the line after being told by staff it had taken the wrong route.

It was eventually directed to Sheffield where the service was terminated.

A spokesperson for CrossCountry said:

“Unfortunately, while being diverted because of an earlier event, our 14:35 service from Newcastle to Reading was involved in an operational incident near Pontefract that meant it was unable to continue. After a delay the train was able to travel to Sheffield were it was terminated, and customers were able to continue their journeys on alternative services. The cause of this incident is currently being investigated.”

