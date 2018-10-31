Train lines blocked after points failure at Wakefield Kirkgate station

Delays to train services are expected after a points failure at Wakefield Kirkgate station.

Northern reported disruption to services between Leeds, Sheffield and Nottingham after a points failure at Wakefield Kirkgate.

Disruption is expected until 6pm today (Wednesday), with services likely to be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Passengers are advised to listen to PA announcements, consult Customer Information Screens or visit the Northern website for the latest service updates.

