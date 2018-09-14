Train strike to disrupt travel again this weekend

The latest phase of strike action in the Northern Rail guards’ safety dispute goes ahead as planned tomorrow, rail union RMT has confirmed.

A reduced timetable will be in force with very few trains running before 9am and after 6pm.

The union is calling for clear and detailed proposals from the company aimed at making progress towards a settlement over the controversial plans for driver-only trains.

It is the fourth consecutive Saturday of strike action with more planned for September 22 and 29.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “The Northern Rail action goes ahead as planned tomorrow in the guards safety dispute as, at this stage, the company have offered us nothing of substance that would allow our executive to consider suspension.

“RMT will be taking part in talks through ACAS next week but we have been through this process on numerous occasions now and we need something concrete from the company around the fundamental issue of the guard guarantee to allow us to make some serious progress.

“The issue at the heart of the dispute remains the same - a safe, accessible and secure railway ‎for all and we thank the travelling public for their continued support for RMT’s campaign.”