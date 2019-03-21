Date: 30.06.2015. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1.

35 of the worst roads for accidents in Wakefield

These are all the locations of the worst vehicle accident black spots around Wakefield, where a fatal or serious accident has been recorded in the last four years.

Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the accidents took place, not the precise location on the roads.

Date: 13.01.2018. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 3. Number of Casualties Involved: 2.

1. Bond Street

Date: 28.10.2015. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1.

2. Dewsbury Road A638

Date: 05.11.2017. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 2. Number of Casualties Involved: 1

3. Dewsbury Road A638

Date: 11.04.2016. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 2. Number of Casualties Involved: 1.

4. Bradford Road

