Air ambulance and police rushed to scene of 'serious' crash on M62 at Ferrybridge

Traffic officers and police are on the scene of the collision, which took place close to junction 33 shortly after midday.

Vehicles travelling in both directions were stopped temporarily, and the westbound carriageway remains closed from junction 32A to junction 33.

Queues of more than three miles have been reported, with traffic back to junction 34 (Eggborough) and drivers asked to avoid the area if possible.

The M62 has been closed in both directions at Ferrybridge this morning following a "serious collision". Stock image.

In a series of tweets, Highways England said: "The #M62 in both directions around J33 #Ferrybridge. Traffic Officers are blocking BOTH directions to allow @YorkshireAirAmb to land at the scene of a serious collision. Expect delays in the area. @WYP_RPU

"UPDATE! The #M62 westbound is now CLOSED between J33 #Ferrybridge and J32a #A1M. Diversion details to follow. The eastbound carriageway is fully open.

"#WestYorkshire please be aware this incident is currently causing approx. 3. 3 miles of congestion on the #M62 westbound between J34 and J33 near #Ferrybridge adding at least 30 minutes to normal journey times."