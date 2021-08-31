Delays on M1 at Wakefield after crash
There were huge traffic delays on the M1 this morning following a crash.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 11:11 am
Updated
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 11:21 am
Lane one and two were closed on the M1 northbound between J39 for Durkar and J40 for Ossett.
Traffic officers and police were quickly on the scene and a clean up and recovery operation took place on the carriageway.
Highways England reported delays of 40 minutes on the approach to the scene with more than four miles of congestion between Junction 38 and Junction 40 near Wakefield.