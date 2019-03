Delays are expected on the M62 near Tingley after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

West Yorkshire Police are on the scene on the eastbound junction 28 at Tingley and 29 at Lofthouse.

It happened at around 10am.

Motorway cameras show a lorry and a car that appear to have collided, as well as another car that appears stationary.

The inside three lanes out of four are currently blocked.