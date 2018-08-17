Fresh rail strike for next weekend

Workers on Arriva Rail North are to stage a series of fresh 24-hour strikes in the bitter row over the role of guards, but a planned walkout on another train operator has been called off.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Arriva (Northern) will walk out on three consecutive Saturdays, August 25 and September 1 and 8, following the failure of talks. R

ichard Allan, deputy managing director of Northern, said: “The RMT’s announcement of yet more strike action is disappointing and frustrating.”