Here are the planned roadworks in Yorkshire from December 17

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday, December 14 and could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

All improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.

M1 junction 34 Tinsley

The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday 19 December for survey work. The closures will take place between 11pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 35a Stocksbridge

The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 20 December for survey work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 41 Carr Gare

The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 17 December for technology work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 39 Durkar

The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday 18 December for the installation of a noise barrier. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. There will be a lane 1 closure in place 24/7 on the southbound entry and northbound exit slip roads with a 50mph speed restriction.

M62 junction 27 GIldersome

The westbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday 17 December. The A62 southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday 17 December. The M621 to the M62 anticlockwise exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 17 December. The closures for junction improvements work will take place from 10pm to 6am, and drivers will be able to follow a clearly signed diversion route. Narrow lane 2 closures with a 50mph will be in place until spring 2019.

M62 junction 33 to junction 34 Whitley

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Monday 17 December for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 to junction 27 Gildersome

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 20 December for cable work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 to M606 junction 3 Staygate

The northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights on Monday 17 December for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 4 Armthorpe

The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Tuesday 18 December. The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Monday 17 December. The closures for barrier work will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 30 Rothwell

The eastbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 18 December for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 37 Howden

The eastbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 20 December for surveys. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A1 Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge

The southbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 18 December for barrier work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. The northbound and southbound carriageways will have a 40mph speed restriction in place 24/7 until January 2019 at Barnsdale Bar.

A63 Mytongate to South Coates

The eastbound and westbound will be in narrow lanes and a 30mph speed restriction will be in place 24/7 on Roger Millward Way until 2019.